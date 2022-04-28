Menu

Crime

Pickering restaurant manager faces new sexual assault charges after more victims come forward

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 11:31 am
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

Durham Regional Police say a 64-year-old Pickering restaurant manager is facing additional sexual assault-related offences after more victims came forward.

Initially, police said an investigation in March was launched after a 16-year-old reported allegations that were sexual in nature.

It is alleged by police that the suspect, who is the manager at a restaurant on Kingston Road in Pickering, inappropriately touched the victim in the workplace.

Read more: Pickering restaurant manager charged after 16-year-old employee sexually assaulted, police say

Police said since then, three more victims have come forward with similar allegations.

Esmaeil Jafariesfidvajan, an Ajax resident, has been charged with three more counts of sexual assault in addition to the first incident and three counts of sexual exploitation.

Investigators are urging any more victims or anyone with information to contact police.

