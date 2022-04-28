Pickering restaurant manager faces new sexual assault charges after more victims come forward

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a 64-year-old Pickering restaurant manager is facing additional sexual assault-related offences after more victims came forward.

Initially, police said an investigation in March was launched after a 16-year-old reported allegations that were sexual in nature.

It is alleged by police that the suspect, who is the manager at a restaurant on Kingston Road in Pickering, inappropriately touched the victim in the workplace.

Police said since then, three more victims have come forward with similar allegations.

Esmaeil Jafariesfidvajan, an Ajax resident, has been charged with three more counts of sexual assault in addition to the first incident and three counts of sexual exploitation.

Investigators are urging any more victims or anyone with information to contact police.

