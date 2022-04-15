Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pickering restaurant manager charged after 16-year-old employee sexually assaulted: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 2:08 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

The manager of a Pickering restaurant has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving one of his employees, police say.

Durham Regional Police said an investigation was launched in March after a 16-year-old victim came forward with allegations against the suspect.

Police said the “manager/owner” of a restaurant on Kingston Road allegedly inappropriately touched the victim in the workplace.

Read more: Teen charged with attempted murder after 19-year-old woman shot in Oshawa home

Sixty-four-year-old Ajax resident Esmaeil Jafariesfidvajan has been charged with sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.

Trending Stories

Police said they want to “ensure there are no further victims.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5305 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after 31-year-old Toronto man found dead' Police investigating after 31-year-old Toronto man found dead
Police investigating after 31-year-old Toronto man found dead
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagdurham region tagPickering tagDurham tagDurham Regional Police tagdurham region crime tagPickering Crime tagPickering restaurant manager charged tagPickering Sexual Assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers