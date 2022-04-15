Pickering restaurant manager charged after 16-year-old employee sexually assaulted: police

The manager of a Pickering restaurant has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving one of his employees, police say.
Durham Regional Police said an investigation was launched in March after a 16-year-old victim came forward with allegations against the suspect.
Police said the “manager/owner” of a restaurant on Kingston Road allegedly inappropriately touched the victim in the workplace.
Sixty-four-year-old Ajax resident Esmaeil Jafariesfidvajan has been charged with sexual assault. He was released on an undertaking.
Police said they want to “ensure there are no further victims.”
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5305 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
