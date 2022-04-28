Man dies in exchange of gunfire with Vancouver police officers

Send this page to someone via email

A man died following an exchange of gunfire with Vancouver police officers on Wednesday night.

Police said officers were called to an apartment building near Commercial Drive and East 5th Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. following reports of an assault.

Police said there was an “interaction” that resulted in gunfire between the man and police.

Neighbours told Global News they heard gunshots around 9:45 p.m.

The man, who was in his 40s, died as a result of that gunfire, police said.

BREAKING: A body was just taken from the scene here at Commericial and 5th after witnesses report hearing gunshots around 9:45 last night. More this AM @GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/cWHlFGRU5N — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) April 28, 2022

One police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office confirms it is investigating the case.

More to come.