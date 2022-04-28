Menu

Crime

Man dies in exchange of gunfire with Vancouver police officers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 11:04 am
A man has died following a police-involved shooting in Vancouver Wednesday night. View image in full screen
A man has died following a police-involved shooting in Vancouver Wednesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man died following an exchange of gunfire with Vancouver police officers on Wednesday night.

Police said officers were called to an apartment building near Commercial Drive and East 5th Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. following reports of an assault.

Police said there was an “interaction” that resulted in gunfire between the man and police.

Neighbours told Global News they heard gunshots around 9:45 p.m.

The man, who was in his 40s, died as a result of that gunfire, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver police release suspect video in ‘takeover-style’ robbery at Gucci shop

One police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

The Independent Investigations Office confirms it is investigating the case.

More to come.

