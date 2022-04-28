Menu

Health

Quebec tallies 23 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations drop by almost 50

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 28, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal public health director writes to parents of teens about booster shot benefits' Montreal public health director writes to parents of teens about booster shot benefits
Teenagers in Quebec remain the lowest age group eligible for a booster shot and have the lowest rates of uptake for the COVID-19 booster. Less than 20 per cent of people aged 12 to 17 have received a third dose. It's a particular concern for those with health risk and has prompted Montreal's public health director to write a letter to parents. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports.

Quebec reported 23 new deaths linked with COVID-19 as hospitalizations dropped again Thursday.

There was a 46-patient decrease for a total of 2,326 pandemic-related hospitalizations. This comes following 191 admissions and 237 discharges in the last day.

Intensive care unit cases fell by seven to 85.

The province recorded 1,768 new official cases of the novel coronavirus, though the daily count is based on results from PCR testing, which remains accessible only to certain groups.

On that note, 19,286 tests were conducted at screening sites on Tuesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Read more: Montreal chosen as location for new Canadian Moderna vaccine-manufacturing plant

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests, adding 552 to the province’s online portal. Of those tests, 452 were positive for the virus.

Health authorities say 31,995 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in a 24-hour period, for more than 19.4 million shots to date.

The latest roundup shows 9,377 health-care workers were off the job for pandemic-related reasons.

The province has seen 1,039,426 official cases and 14,951 deaths since 2020.

