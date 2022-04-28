Menu

Canada

Ottawa will not tolerate another occupation, police chief warns ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker convoy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2022 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Ottawa police learned ‘a lot’ from trucker protests as ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle convoy to hit the city this weekend' Ottawa police learned ‘a lot’ from trucker protests as ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle convoy to hit the city this weekend
WATCH ABOVE: Ottawa police learned 'a lot' from trucker protests as 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy to hit the city this weekend.

Ottawa’s interim police chief is warning a planned biker convoy that the city will not tolerate any sort of longer-term occupation of the capital.

Interim police chief Steve Bell delivered the warning this morning, as hundreds of bikers prepare to descend on the city starting Friday.

Read more: ‘Rolling Thunder’ biker convoy to descend on Ottawa. Here’s what you need to know

Bell says organizers of what is being billed as the “Rolling Thunder” convoy have said they plan to leave the capital by Sunday, and the chief adds his officers are ready to act if they see signs of encampments or other plans to stay.

The pending arrival of the motorcycle convoy has put Ottawa residents on guard after the so-called “Freedom Convoy” occupied city streets for three weeks earlier this year.

Read more: Over 800 RCMP officers approved to aid Ottawa police ahead of motorcycle convoy

The occupation ended only after officers cracked down on the protesters, detaining and arresting dozens of people.

Bell says Ottawa police learned a lot from that experience, and his officers will arrest any “Freedom Convoy” protesters who have been ordered by the courts to stay away from the city as a condition of their release.

Click to play video: '‘Rolling Thunder’ protest precautions outlined by Ottawa mayor' ‘Rolling Thunder’ protest precautions outlined by Ottawa mayor
‘Rolling Thunder’ protest precautions outlined by Ottawa mayor
© 2022 The Canadian Press
