Sports

VanVleet listed as doubtful for Game 6 vs. Sixers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2022 2:17 pm

Toronto Raptors all-star guard Fred VanVleet is doubtful for Thursday’s playoff game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor.

VanVleet suffered the injury in the first half of Game 3, ripping his jersey in frustration as he left the court. He didn’t play in the Raptors’ 103-88 victory in Game 4 in Philadelphia.

Toronto Raptors return home trailing 76ers in playoff series
VanVleet averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time, but the 28-year-old has also been battling a bruised knee that kept him out of 14 regular-season games since late January. The Raptors won nine of those.

VanVleet said he hopes to be healthy enough to play in the second round, should the Raptors win the seven-game series.

Game 7, if needed, would be Saturday in Philadelphia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

