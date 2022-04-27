Menu

Canada

N.B. couple win $1M lottery but can’t agree on whether to retire just yet

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 27, 2022 1:26 pm
Murdock Harmon and Angel Casey of St. Stephen, N.B. won $1 million in Lotto 6/49. View image in full screen
Murdock Harmon and Angel Casey of St. Stephen, N.B. won $1 million in Lotto 6/49. Atlantic Lottery/Provided

What would you do if you won $1 million?

Angel Casey of St. Stephen, N.B plans to retire, but her partner, Murdock Harmon, isn’t so sure.

The longtime players won big in the April 13 Lotto 6/49 draw.

And at first, Casey didn’t believe Harmon when he went into a local retailer to check their ticket.

“I said to Angel, ‘I must go check my lotto tickets and get my million bucks,’” said Harmon in a news release.

Harmon is actually recovering from heart surgery, so his partner lovingly made a joke when he came back out of the store.

“He came back out to the truck and I said, ‘Obviously you didn’t win because you’re still alive,’” Casey said. “That’s when he told me, ‘Actually, I did!’ and handed me the ticket that said we won $1 million.”

Casey works retail and plans to retire immediately and “is hopeful Harmon decides to do the same,” according to Atlantic Lottery. Harmon, who works as a carpenter, said he enjoys his job and co-workers — so he isn’t sure yet.

The couple plan to live quietly with their winnings and maybe do a bit of travelling with their grandchildren once the pandemic slows down.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Ultramar in Old Ridge, N.B., which will receive a one-per-cent seller’s prize.

