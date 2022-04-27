COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 2 new deaths, 6 new hospital admissions

Send this page to someone via email

For the third week in a row, Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index remains at “very high risk” as another two deaths, several new outbreaks and 54 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported over the past 48 hours, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data as of 4:47 p.m.. for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Community risk index: At “very high risk” on Wednesday, April 27. The risk index — updated each Wednesday — uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

“While most indicators continue to register above the threshold for ‘very high risk’ level, there are early signs that local transmission is starting to plateau,” said Dr. Thomas Piggott, Medical Officer of Health. “I urge residents to keep taking personal precautions because the pandemic is still causing a surge in our hospital system as many vulnerable residents are still getting quite sick, and high levels of staff absenteeism in many sectors is affecting service levels.”

View image in full screen Community risk index for COVID-19 as of April 27, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

Current guidance recommended under the “very hig hrisk”level is to wear a mask, avoid indoor social gatherings and high-risk settings, and get all eligible vaccination doses.

“With third-dose vaccination rates at only two-thirds of those eligible, there is lots of room for improvement as this is an effective way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19,” said Piggott.

Lab-confirmed Deaths: 70 — two more since the last deaths reported on Friday, April 22. The latest deaths were two vaccinated men, one in their 70s, the other in their 90s.

On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 262 — down from 273 reported on Monday, April 25 and 326 reported on April 22. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 54 since the Monday, April 25 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,972 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday afternoon reported 34 inpatients, unchanged since Monday. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 305 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, six more since the April 25 update. There have been 41 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared, unchanged since April 22.

The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: 63 additional resolved cases since April 22. The 6,640 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. New outbreaks were declared Wednesday at Applewood Manor retirement residence in Peterborough and at a congregate living facility in the city (No. 40). On Tuesday outbreaks were declared at Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook (Trail House and Heritage House) and Extendicare Peterborough long-term care.

Other active outbreaks:

Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care home in Norwood: Declared April 25.

long-term care home in Norwood: Declared April 25. PRHC C1 inpatient unit: Declared Friday. The hospital on April 22 reported two patient cases.

Declared Friday. The hospital on April 22 reported two patient cases. Congregate living facility (no. 38) in Peterborough: Declared Friday

(no. 38) in Peterborough: Declared Friday PRHC A4 inpatient unit: Declared Thursday, April 21. The hospital on April 21 reported four confirmed patient cases.

Declared Thursday, April 21. The hospital on April 21 reported four confirmed patient cases. Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 19.

in Peterborough: Declared April 19. PRHC C3 inpatient unit : Declared April 14, the hospital on April 21 reported eight confirmed patient cases.

: Declared April 14, the hospital on April 21 reported eight confirmed patient cases. St. John’s Centre retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12.

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home on Friday reported two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home on Friday reported two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1.

The health unit reports 1,078 cumulative cases — 19 more since April 25 — associated with 141 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared. There have been 116 outbreak cases over the past 30 days and 29 over the past seven days.

