COVID-19: Peterborough reports under 300 active cases, new hospitalized case, new LTC outbreak

Peterborough Public Health reported 31 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak over the weekend, according to data released late Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data as of 11:48 a.m. for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Community risk index: At “very high risk” on Wednesday, April 20, for the second consecutive week. The risk index — updated each Wednesday — uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Lab-confirmed Deaths: 68 — unchanged since Friday, April 22. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 273 — down from 326 reported on Friday, April 22. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 31 since the Friday, April 22 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,918 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Friday afternoon reported 40 inpatients, up from 36 reported on Thursday (most recent data). The previous high was 35 inpatients reported on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 amid the Omicron wave.

The health unit reports 299 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — one more since the April 22 update. There have been 41 cases in an intensive care unit — unchanged since April 22.

The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: 169 additional resolved cases since April 22. The 6,577 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. A new outbreak was declared Monday morning at Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care home in Norwood. Details are unavailable.

Other active outbreaks:

PRHC C1 inpatient unit: Declared Friday. The hospital on April 22 reported two patient cases.

Declared Friday. The hospital on April 22 reported two patient cases. Congregate living facility (no. 38) in Peterborough: Declared Friday

(no. 38) in Peterborough: Declared Friday PRHC A4 inpatient unit: Declared Thursday, April 21. The hospital on April 21 reported four confirmed patient cases.

Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 19.

in Peterborough: Declared April 19. PRHC C3 inpatient unit : Declared April 14, the hospital on April 21 reported eight confirmed patient cases.

: Declared April 14, the hospital on April 21 reported eight confirmed patient cases. St. John’s Centre retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12.

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home on Friday reported two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home on Friday reported two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1.

Outbreaks declared resolved over the weekend:

At three congregate living facilities in Peterborough (no. 35, 36 and 37).

The health unit reports 1,059 cumulative cases — five more since April 22 — associated with 136 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared. There have been 101 outbreak cases over the past 30 days and 14 over the past seven days.

Vaccination

According to the COVID-19 tracker on Monday, 334,526 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — an additional 131 doses since April 22. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.4 per cent have two doses and 55.8 per cent have three doses.

87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.4 per cent have two doses and 55.8 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90.1 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.9 per cent have three doses.

90.1 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.9 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 90.4 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 90.4 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.2 per cent have one dose and 41.3 per cent have two doses.

56.2 per cent have one dose and 41.3 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 18.6 per cent have three doses

83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 18.6 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,709 residents have received a first dose (10 more since April 22) while 119,591 residents have received two doses (41 more) and 79,047 residents have received a third dose (75 more).

The health unit updates the list on the health unit website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11.

Additional vaccine clinics have been added to the provincial booking system from April 25 to May 20. Due to demand, the health unit will require all appointments to be booked via Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.