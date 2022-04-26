More information behind sudden resignation of Kelowna football coach surfaces

Send this page to someone via email

More details behind the sudden resignation of Okanagan Mission Secondary School’s (OKM) football coach Johannes Van Leenen have surfaced.

In a Zoom meeting sent to Global News, OKM staff say accusations of undue influence arose in late December.

“Those concerns of undue influence related particularly to rewarding certain players for leadership and performance,” said OKM principal Derek Lea during the Zoom meeting.

“Particularly with things like expensive dinners and coach offering payment to players for work that may or may not have occurred.”

An investigation was launched by the B.C. School of Sports after OKM reported the allegations.

Lea declined to comment on Tuesday, directing Global News to a statement from B.C. School of Sports.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can confirm that Okanagan Mission Secondary (OKM) discovered numerous concerning activities from within their football program and self-reported these immediately to [B.C. School of Sports]. With the support of the school district, OKM conducted an investigation and shared with us a summary of their findings,” said B.C. School of Sports executive director Jordan Abney in a statement.

“While clearly there is a need for increased oversight and we wished these situations to have not occurred at all, the Athletic Director and Principal at OKM have been entirely forthcoming and transparent throughout this process.”

On April 12, additional reports made to OKM stated that there was ineligible use of over-aged players in a game against Salmon Arm.

2:31 Okanagan player says he’s been bullied out of high school basketball Okanagan player says he’s been bullied out of high school basketball – Nov 8, 2021

“Coach Boreham brought this to our attention as soon as he was aware of it, as far as I know. I have been in contact, as well as of course with B.C. School of Sports. I reached out immediately to the Okanagan Sun organization to express our concerns,” said Lea.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were appalled, and I believe were, at least at the higher levels of the organization, unaware of this happening.”

Global News reached out to the Okanagan Sun Football Club which also declined to comment.

Sanctions were issued against OKM and its football program as well as Van Leenen. The program was fined $1,000 and given two years’ probation.

“Sanctions would have been far worse had this not been the case. We commend them for their approach to this situation and have faith that they will work hard to ensure their athletics moves forward in a positive and appropriate way which puts the health and safety of their student-athletes first and builds their program in a healthy and sustainable way,” said Abney.

“[B.C. School of Sports] upon reviewing the information, has suspended the coach indefinitely. The coach may reapply for reinstatement after a period of five years after meeting various requirements.”

Global News contacted Johannas Van Leenen but he did not respond to our request for an interview in time for broadcast.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Okanagan Sun win final regular season game Okanagan Sun win final regular season game – Oct 31, 2021