More information behind sudden resignation of Kelowna football coach surfaces

More details behind the sudden resignation of Okanagan Mission Secondary School’s (OKM) football coach Johannes Van Leenen have surfaced.
In a Zoom meeting sent to Global News, OKM staff say accusations of undue influence arose in late December.
“Those concerns of undue influence related particularly to rewarding certain players for leadership and performance,” said OKM principal Derek Lea during the Zoom meeting.
“Particularly with things like expensive dinners and coach offering payment to players for work that may or may not have occurred.”
An investigation was launched by the B.C. School of Sports after OKM reported the allegations.
Lea declined to comment on Tuesday, directing Global News to a statement from B.C. School of Sports.
“While clearly there is a need for increased oversight and we wished these situations to have not occurred at all, the Athletic Director and Principal at OKM have been entirely forthcoming and transparent throughout this process.”
On April 12, additional reports made to OKM stated that there was ineligible use of over-aged players in a game against Salmon Arm.
“Coach Boreham brought this to our attention as soon as he was aware of it, as far as I know. I have been in contact, as well as of course with B.C. School of Sports. I reached out immediately to the Okanagan Sun organization to express our concerns,” said Lea.
“They were appalled, and I believe were, at least at the higher levels of the organization, unaware of this happening.”
Global News reached out to the Okanagan Sun Football Club which also declined to comment.
Sanctions were issued against OKM and its football program as well as Van Leenen. The program was fined $1,000 and given two years’ probation.
“Sanctions would have been far worse had this not been the case. We commend them for their approach to this situation and have faith that they will work hard to ensure their athletics moves forward in a positive and appropriate way which puts the health and safety of their student-athletes first and builds their program in a healthy and sustainable way,” said Abney.
Global News contacted Johannas Van Leenen but he did not respond to our request for an interview in time for broadcast.
