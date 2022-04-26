Menu

Canada

Young women can kick-start their careers as first responders in new Calgary camp

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 8:50 pm
An ambulance speeds along Calgary's 14th Street NW in response to an emergency call. View image in full screen
FILE: An ambulance speeds along Calgary's 14 Street N.W. in response to an emergency call. File photo

A new camp is coming to Calgary that will help introduce young women and girls to careers as first responders.

Camp Courage, an already established program in other cities across Canada, is being brought to Calgary through partnerships with Calgary Police Youth Foundation, Calgary Police Service, Calgary Fire Department and Alberta Health Services EMS.

Read more: Camp Courage continues to prepare young women for careers as first responders

The camp was founded by Nova Scotia firefighter Andréa Speranza in 2006 as a way to get more women into the first responder career field.

The camp does this by introducing participants to basic skills necessary for the job while also providing connections to established workers in the city.

“Camp Courage sessions will offer basic skills and knowledge to help participants learn more about what life is like as a first responder and provide connections to current police officers, firefighters and paramedics,” a Tuesday news release read.

Read more: Young women learn about first responder careers at Camp Courage

The seven-day camp will run from July 4-10 and will also feature appearances from “inspiring” guest speakers, fitness professionals and women who are currently serving as first responders.

The camp can accommodate up to 24 young women between the ages of 15 and 18.

Applications are now being accepted to attend the inaugural camp, free of charge.

Click to play video: 'Alberta EMS demand at historic high, according to chief paramedic' Alberta EMS demand at historic high, according to chief paramedic
Alberta EMS demand at historic high, according to chief paramedic – Jan 24, 2022

“Instead of a fee, organizers ask the interested candidates to detail how they can positively contribute to their community or make a positive impact on an individual in their community upon completion of the camp.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
