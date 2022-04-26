Toronto police seek to identify suspect after hot coffee thrown at woman on TTC

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 11 just after 9 a.m., a man boarded the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) headed southbound toward Wellesley Station from Yonge Station.

Officers said the man approached another passenger and allegedly “started a physical altercation with him.”

Police said the man then went to another passenger and threatened to harm her, “before throwing a hot cup of coffee at her.”

According to police, the man then fled the scene at Wellesley Station.

Police are searching for a man between 45 and 50-years-old, standing five-foot-five to five-foot-nine with a medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he has a “mostly shaved head” with “blond patches of hair.”

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation. Toronto Police / Handout

View image in full screen Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect after an assault was reported on the TTC. Toronto Police / Handout

Police said he has a silver septum piercing, a silver earring through the top of his left ear and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a black Nautica jacket, a grey and black baseball cap, blue jeans, white running shoes and was carrying a black bag.

Police said he is wanted for uttering threats of bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

According to police, there may have been other victims in the same incident.

Officers said if he is located, he should not be approached. “Call 9-1-1- immediately,” the release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.