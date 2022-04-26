Menu

Crime

Toronto police seek to identify suspect after hot coffee thrown at woman on TTC

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 8:02 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on March 11 just after 9 a.m., a man boarded the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) headed southbound toward Wellesley Station from Yonge Station.

Officers said the man approached another passenger and allegedly “started a physical altercation with him.”

Read more: 3 injured in stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre Mall: police

Police said the man then went to another passenger and threatened to harm her, “before throwing a hot cup of coffee at her.”

According to police, the man then fled the scene at Wellesley Station.

Police are searching for a man between 45 and 50-years-old, standing five-foot-five to five-foot-nine with a medium build.

Officers said he has a “mostly shaved head” with “blond patches of hair.”

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation. Toronto Police / Handout
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect after an assault was reported on the TTC.
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect after an assault was reported on the TTC. Toronto Police / Handout

Police said he has a silver septum piercing, a silver earring through the top of his left ear and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

He was last seen wearing a black Nautica jacket, a grey and black baseball cap, blue jeans, white running shoes and was carrying a black bag.

Read more: 15-year-old boy arrested after 2 stabbed at Mississauga high school: police

Police said he is wanted for uttering threats of bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

According to police, there may have been other victims in the same incident.

Officers said if he is located, he should not be approached. “Call 9-1-1- immediately,” the release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

