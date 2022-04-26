S&P/TSX composite falls to 3-month low on fears about slowing economic growth

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index lost more than 300 points as a big drop in the technology sector drove it to its lowest level in three months on ongoing concerns about slowing global economic growth.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 321.08 points or 1.5 per cent to 20,690.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 809.28 points at 33,240.18. The S&P 500 index was down 120.92 points at 4,175.20, while the Nasdaq composite was down 514.11 points or nearly four per cent at 12,490.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.14 cents US compared with 78.38 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was up US$3.16 at US$101.70 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 17.3 cents at US$6.98 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The June gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$1,904.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.46 a pound.

2:51 Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 26, 2022 Global News Morning Market and Business Report – April 26, 2022