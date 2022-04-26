Calgary’s temporary court injunction against Beltline protests ends

Send this page to someone via email

The temporary injunction against the Beltline protests has ended, the City of Calgary announced on Tuesday.

The injunction, which had been in place since March 18, was granted by an Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice to help address ongoing protests in the Beltline and elsewhere in Calgary.

It came after participants clashed with counter-protesters in the Beltline on March 12, which created a blockage on 17 Avenue for around an hour.

The city has since said the injunction has served its intended purpose and thanked everyone for their cooperation.

“Since that time, the injunction has served its intended purpose, which was to deter ongoing public safety issues, noise issues, traffic disruptions and other concerns raised by residents and businesses,” the City of Calgary said in an emailed press release on Tuesday.

“We believe the injunction is no longer required and that ongoing activity can effectively be managed under existing laws and bylaws.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We believe the injunction is no longer required and that ongoing activity can effectively be managed under existing laws and bylaws."

The city also said it will be discontinuing its application for a permanent injunction and will work collaboratively with law enforcement to monitor ongoing protests. However, it did not rule out seeking an injunction in the future.

“People are reminded that relevant bylaws and legislation remain in effect and that if you are planning an event, please ensure appropriate permits are in place,” the city said.