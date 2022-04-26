Menu

Crime

‘Intoxicated’ man charged after 4 passengers injured on bus in Abbotsford, B.C.: police

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 4:15 pm
View image in full screen
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. are investigating after an intoxicated passenger allegedly assaulted four other passengers in the midst of his arrest on April 24, 2022. Global News

A 45-year-old man was charged after four passengers were injured in the course of his arrest on a bus in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sunday.

The man, described in a Tuesday news release as “intoxicated” and “assaultive,” was riding on a BC Transit bus westbound on Highway 1 at Whatcom Road around 4 p.m.

Read more: Two B.C. fugitives added to the list of Canada’s most wanted

Several passengers attempted to restrain him until Abbotsford police arrived, officers said.

“Upon police arrival, the suspect continued to resist, which required additional officers to assist in his arrest,” police said. “In total four passengers were assaulted during the incident.”

Trending Stories

The passengers received minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver transit driver rescues raccoon from road' Metro Vancouver transit driver rescues raccoon from road
Metro Vancouver transit driver rescues raccoon from road

The man has been charged with three counts of assault and assault with a weapon, and released from custody on several court-ordered conditions.

“Incidents like this are rare,” said Const. Paul Walker. “We are grateful for the actions of these citizens who intervened, likely preventing further passengers from being injured.”

