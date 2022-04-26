‘Intoxicated’ man charged after 4 passengers injured on bus in Abbotsford, B.C.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old man was charged after four passengers were injured in the course of his arrest on a bus in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sunday.

The man, described in a Tuesday news release as “intoxicated” and “assaultive,” was riding on a BC Transit bus westbound on Highway 1 at Whatcom Road around 4 p.m.

Several passengers attempted to restrain him until Abbotsford police arrived, officers said.

“Upon police arrival, the suspect continued to resist, which required additional officers to assist in his arrest,” police said. “In total four passengers were assaulted during the incident.”

The passengers received minor injuries.

The man has been charged with three counts of assault and assault with a weapon, and released from custody on several court-ordered conditions.

“Incidents like this are rare,” said Const. Paul Walker. “We are grateful for the actions of these citizens who intervened, likely preventing further passengers from being injured.”