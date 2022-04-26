Brandt faces $7,000 charge for serious workplace injury

Send this page to someone via email

Over three years after a worker for Brandt Industries Canada Ltd. was injured on the job, Regina provincial court has found the company guilty of one violation of occupational health and safety regulations.

The company has been charged with contravening subsection 91(1) of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996 (being an employer, did not provide approved industrial protective headwear and require a worker to use it where there is a risk of injury to the head of a worker, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The charge comes after a worker was injured while operating an overhead crane in Regina on Feb. 6, 2019.

The court imposed a fine of $5,000 along with a surcharge of $2,000 resulting in a total charge of $7,000 as a result of the violation.

Saskatchewan’s Occupational Health and Safety Regulations say 2020 employers are required to report to the Occupational Health and Safety Branch of the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety all serious injuries, fatalities and dangerous occurrences that occur in the workplace. Employers can make a report by calling 1-800-567-7233.

