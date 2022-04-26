Menu

Comments

Crime

Brampton man, 26, charged in connection with fatal collision along Hwy. 427: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 12:26 pm
OPP View image in full screen
Frontenac OPP are asking for the public's assistance in finding those responsible for mischief along the K&P trail. Global News file

A 26-year-old man from Brampton has been arrested and charged in connection with a collision that left a man dead earlier this month, police say.

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on April 9 the driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash along Highway 427 at Finch Avenue.

“This crash claimed the life of a 29-year-old man from Brampton that was driving another vehicle,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt previously said the vehicle rolled over after the driver lost control “in what appeared to have been a street racing incident.”

Police had been searching for the driver of the second vehicle — a Honda S2000 — and the vehicle’s passenger since April 9.

“The two occupants of this vehicle stopped momentarily at the scene of the crash, and then fled as police and emergency responders were arriving,” Schmidt said in the video Tuesday.

He said the driver of the Honda, 26-year-old Harison Wijayawickrama from Brampton, has now been arrested.

Schmidt said he is facing a “list of charges” including dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death.

Officers are still seeking to identify the passenger of the Honda, Schmidt said.

He said officers believe the three people are “known to one another.”

Schmidt urged the passenger, or anyone who may know who they are, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

According to Schmidt, the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
