Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One dead after Monday night stabbing in Kelowna: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 11:40 am
There was a stabbing at a busy Kelowna intersection Monday night. View image in full screen
There was a stabbing at a busy Kelowna intersection Monday night. Jules Knox / Global News

A 38-year-old man died after being stabbed in Kelowna Monday night, RCMP said in a press release.

Around 8:45 p.m., multiple people reported that they’d seen a stabbing at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive, reporting the violent outburst to police.

The victim was then rushed by ambulance to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Cpl. Tammy Lobb said.

Read more: Kelowna’s Harvey and Gordon intersection surrounded by yellow tape

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in police custody.

Trending Stories

Vehicles were being detoured around side roads for hours, as Harvey Avenue was blocked off all the way down to Ethel Street for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not yet said whether the stabbing was random or the parties involved knew each other.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagHomicide tagAssault tagStabbing tagDeath tagArrest tagHarvey Avenue tagGordon Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers