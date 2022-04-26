One dead after Monday night stabbing in Kelowna: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man died after being stabbed in Kelowna Monday night, RCMP said in a press release.

Around 8:45 p.m., multiple people reported that they’d seen a stabbing at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive, reporting the violent outburst to police.

The victim was then rushed by ambulance to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Cpl. Tammy Lobb said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in police custody.

Vehicles were being detoured around side roads for hours, as Harvey Avenue was blocked off all the way down to Ethel Street for the investigation.

Police have not yet said whether the stabbing was random or the parties involved knew each other.

Yellow tape is strung around the intersection of Harvey and Gordon in #Kelowna. Black tarps block much of the road, and there’s a heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/MM701wi9La — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 26, 2022