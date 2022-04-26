Menu

Health

Quebec adds 32 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations jump by more than 60

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Study suggests new unvaccinated COVID-19 risk' Study suggests new unvaccinated COVID-19 risk
A study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 aren't just taking a risk with their own health -- they may more easily pass the virus on even to vaccinated people. Aaron McArthur reports

Quebec reported 32 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as hospital numbers jumped Tuesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 2,409, a rise of 64. This comes following 204 admissions and 140 discharges in the last day.

Health authorities say intensive care unit cases linked to the disease totaled 90, an increase of four.

The province recorded 1,670 new novel coronavirus cases, though it’s not an accurate portrait of the situation. The daily tally is based on PCR testing, which is limited to certain groups.

Read more: Canada eased its travel rules again. What to know, and how to guard against COVID

On that note, 13,479 tests were administered at government-run screening clinics in the latest update.

Quebecers also continued to register the results of their rapid tests, adding 629 to the online portal. Of those tests, 508 were positive for the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign doled out another 22,303 doses in a 24-hour stretch. The province has given more than 19.3 million shots to date.

Meanwhile, 9,416 health-care workers were absent from work due to the disease — that is down from 13,000 in mid-April.

Quebec has registered 1,035,595 official cases and 14,906 deaths since 2020.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
