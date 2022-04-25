Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 5:29 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto left one man with injuries on Monday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Birchmount Road and Kingston Road area.

Read more: Man taken to trauma centre, suspect in custody after stabbing in Brampton: police

Officers said a man was located with stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said investigators believe three suspects are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

-more to come…

