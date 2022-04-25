Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto left one man with injuries on Monday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Birchmount Road and Kingston Road area.

Officers said a man was located with stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

STABBING:

Birchmount Rd & Kingston Rd

– reports of someone stabbed

– police o/s

– officers located a male victim with stab wounds

– @TorontoMedics have taken patient to hospital in stable condition

– officers believe 3 suspects involved

– any info call 416-808-2222#GO769085

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 25, 2022

Officers said investigators believe three suspects are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

-more to come…