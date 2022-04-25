Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto

Police are investigating after a stabbing in Toronto left one man with injuries on Monday.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Birchmount Road and Kingston Road area.
Officers said a man was located with stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Officers said investigators believe three suspects are involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
-more to come…
