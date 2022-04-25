Man in hospital after being hit by garbage truck in Kelowna

A 26-year-old man was sent to Kelowna General Hospital Monday after being struck by a garbage truck.
Around 3:30 a.m., a garbage truck struck a person who is believed to have been sleeping by some garbage bins near the parking area of a business on Banks Road, Cpl. Tammy Lobb said.
Once RCMP arrived, Lobb said they found that the man had left the scene, though he was located only a short distance away.
“He was transported to the hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries,” Lobb said.
He was still there by Monday afternoon. An RCMP investigation is underway.
