Traffic

Man in hospital after being hit by garbage truck in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 5:04 pm
Man in hospital after being hit by garbage truck in Kelowna - image View image in full screen
Files

A 26-year-old man was sent to Kelowna General Hospital Monday after being struck by a garbage truck.

Around 3:30 a.m., a garbage truck struck a person who is believed to have been sleeping by some garbage bins near the parking area of a business on Banks Road, Cpl. Tammy Lobb said.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP rescind earlier BC Cancer scam alert

Once RCMP arrived, Lobb said they found that the man had left the scene, though he was located only a short distance away.

Trending Stories

“He was transported to the hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries,” Lobb said.

He was still there by Monday afternoon. An RCMP investigation is underway.

RCMP tagKelowna tagKelowna RCMP tagKelowna General Hospital tagGarbage Truck tagCpl. Tammy Lobb tagbanks road tag

