Man in hospital after being hit by garbage truck in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 26-year-old man was sent to Kelowna General Hospital Monday after being struck by a garbage truck.

Around 3:30 a.m., a garbage truck struck a person who is believed to have been sleeping by some garbage bins near the parking area of a business on Banks Road, Cpl. Tammy Lobb said.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP rescind earlier BC Cancer scam alert

Once RCMP arrived, Lobb said they found that the man had left the scene, though he was located only a short distance away.

“He was transported to the hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries,” Lobb said.

He was still there by Monday afternoon. An RCMP investigation is underway.

Story continues below advertisement

0:58 Two sent to hospital after early-morning doubling stabbing: Kelowna RCMP Two sent to hospital after early-morning doubling stabbing: Kelowna RCMP – Apr 15, 2022