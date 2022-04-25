Menu

Comments

Crime

Regina police charge 2nd woman in connection with 2021 homicide

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 5:20 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
A second person is charged in relation to the death of 24-year-old Peri A.N Redwood who was Regina's ninth victim of homicide in 2021. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a second person in connection with the death of 24-year-old Peri A.N. Redwood of Regina, in October 2021. It was Regina’s ninth victim of homicide in 2021.

On Saturday, police charged 32-year-old Regina resident Jenell Dawn Cote with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

Read more: Arrest made in 4-month long Regina homicide investigation

On October 13, 2021, police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street for a report of a deceased person.

“A day later, police confirmed that the case was a homicide investigation and released the identity of the victim, 24-year-old (Redwood),” said police. “A comprehensive investigation by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit (assisted by numerous other sections) followed, leading to the arrest, in February 2022 of a 23-year-old woman from the Punnichy District.”

Read more: Regina police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2021

Hope Reign Cyr, 23, was the first person charged in relation to Redwood’s death.

Cote made her first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police' Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police – Jan 17, 2021
