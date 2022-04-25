Regina police charge 2nd woman in connection with 2021 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a second person in connection with the death of 24-year-old Peri A.N. Redwood of Regina, in October 2021. It was Regina’s ninth victim of homicide in 2021.

On Saturday, police charged 32-year-old Regina resident Jenell Dawn Cote with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a condition of a release order.

On October 13, 2021, police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Ottawa Street for a report of a deceased person.

“A day later, police confirmed that the case was a homicide investigation and released the identity of the victim, 24-year-old (Redwood),” said police. “A comprehensive investigation by investigators from the Major Crimes Unit (assisted by numerous other sections) followed, leading to the arrest, in February 2022 of a 23-year-old woman from the Punnichy District.”

Hope Reign Cyr, 23, was the first person charged in relation to Redwood’s death.

Cote made her first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

