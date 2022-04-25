Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

White nationalist leader Kevin Goudreau charged with ‘hate bias’ crimes: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 12:33 pm
Kevin Goudreau of Peterborough was arrested for a number of hate bias crimes.
Kevin Goudreau of Peterborough was arrested for a number of hate bias crimes. Global News Peterborough file

The self-described chairman of a nationalist fringe group faces hate bias charges following an incident in Peterborough last month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on March 31, officers responded to reports of a man outside an apartment building yelling profanities and slurs.

Police say shortly after the initial incident, additional information was brought forward which provided “reasonable grounds for charges.”

Read more: Anti-racist activist asks court to ban threats by Ontario far-right figure

Kevin Goudreau, 44, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts each of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and criminal harassment, and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

“Due to the nature of the comments made at the time of the offence this incident has been classified as a hate bias crime,” police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a hate crime is a criminal offence committed against a person or property which is motivated by the suspect/offender’s hate bias against a racial, religious, ethnic, sexual orientation or disability group.

“Peterborough police are releasing the name of the accused in this case in the event that there are more victims and for public safety,” police said.

Trending Stories

Goudreau was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

Anyone with further information on the incident can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip to stopcrimehere.ca

Read more: Kicked off Facebook, Canadian far-right groups resurface on the internet’s fringes

Goudreau is known as the frontman for the Canadian Nationalist Front (formerly known as the White Nationalist Front), a far-right group known for its white nationalist views. The group’s website states its goal is to “preserve our heritage, culture and traditional values by reforms to reflect our true Canadian core identity.”

In 2019, Goudreau was ordered into a peace bond after social media posts were made targeting the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, its board members, and an Ottawa lawyer. Goudreau denied making the posts which were attributed to him.

However, he and his group were banned from a number of social media sites including Facebook and Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

In September 2017, he planned an anti-immigration rally in Peterborough that saw hundreds gather, and that later turned into a violent confrontation. However, Goudreau did not make a public appearance at the event.

Click to play video: 'Ontario court imposes peace bond against far-right figure over online threats' Ontario court imposes peace bond against far-right figure over online threats
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagHate Crime tagUttering Threats tagCriminal Harassment tagKevin Goudreau tagCanadian Nationalist Front taghate bias taghate bias crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers