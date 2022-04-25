3 people dead in house fire on Lac Ste. Anne: RCMP

Alberta RCMP say three people are dead following a house fire on Lac Ste. Anne over the weekend.
Police say the fire broke out early Sunday.
The RCMP has not released any information about the victims, but said autopsies will be scheduled for a later date.
Police said officers completed an initial investigation into the blaze and have determined the fire was not suspicious.
More information is expected from police later Monday.
Lac Ste. Anne is located about an hour west of Edmonton.
More to come…
