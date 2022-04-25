Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

3 people dead in house fire on Lac Ste. Anne: RCMP

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 11:29 am
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

Alberta RCMP say three people are dead following a house fire on Lac Ste. Anne over the weekend.

Police say the fire broke out early Sunday.

The RCMP has not released any information about the victims, but said autopsies will be scheduled for a later date.

Read more: Central Alberta teenager dies in house fire

Police said officers completed an initial investigation into the blaze and have determined the fire was not suspicious.

More information is expected from police later Monday.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 sent to hospital after Vegreville house fire

Lac Ste. Anne is located about an hour west of Edmonton.

More to come…

