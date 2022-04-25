2 ‘seriously’ injured following crash on King Street West at Dundurn in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been sent to hospital following a crash on King Street West at Dundurn Street South in Hamilton.

Police say the collision happened just before 9 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.

“What we believe happened is the tractor trailer was … attempting to make a left turn onto King Street from Dundurn when the four door black vehicle … traveling south on Dundurn attempted to … go through the intersection,’ Cst. Indy Bharaj said during an update at the scene.

Dundurn between Main and King was shut down to traffic as of 10 a.m. as well as three lanes of King between Strathcona and Dundurn.

View image in full screen Police on scene at King Street West and Dundurn Avenue South following a crash on April 25, 2022. Global News

The two people seriously injured were in the Acura, with the male driver having to be extricated by Hamilton fire.

Bharaj said the passenger in the car was a youth transported to McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Both were conscious when sent to hospital, according to Bharaj.

The driver, not seriously injured, has been cooperating with police.

