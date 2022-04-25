Menu

Traffic

2 ‘seriously’ injured following crash on King Street West at Dundurn in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 11:10 am
Police say two people were injured after a crash on the morning of April 25, 2022 at King Street East and Dundurn Street South in Hamilton. View image in full screen
Police say two people were injured after a crash on the morning of April 25, 2022 at King Street East and Dundurn Street South in Hamilton. Global News

Two people have been sent to hospital following a crash on King Street West at Dundurn Street South in Hamilton.

Police say the collision happened just before 9 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer and a sedan.

“What we believe happened is the tractor trailer was … attempting to make a left turn onto King Street from Dundurn when the four door black vehicle … traveling south on Dundurn attempted to … go through the intersection,’ Cst. Indy Bharaj said during an update at the scene.

Dundurn between Main and King was shut down to traffic as of 10 a.m. as well as three lanes of King between Strathcona and Dundurn.

Police on scene at King Street West and Dundurn Avenue South following a crash on April 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene at King Street West and Dundurn Avenue South following a crash on April 25, 2022. Global News

The two people seriously injured were in the Acura, with the male driver having to be extricated by Hamilton fire.

Bharaj said the passenger in the car was a youth transported to McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Both were conscious when sent to hospital, according to Bharaj.

The driver, not seriously injured, has been cooperating with police.

