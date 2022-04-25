Motorcyclist injured following Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a pickup truck in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 35 just north of Waite Road near the village of Pontypool.

The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the pickup truck was shaken up, but not seriously hurt, police said.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Highway 35 just north of Waite Road. The motorcycle rider is in care of @CKLParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/QApjKbK6dO — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) April 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

— More to come