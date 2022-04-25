Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist injured following Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 9:21 am
Click to play video: 'Motorcycle and pickup collide on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes' Motorcycle and pickup collide on Hwy. 35 in City of Kawartha Lakes
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a pickup truck on Hwy. 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday night.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a pickup truck in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 35 just north of Waite Road near the village of Pontypool.

Read more: Peterborough e-bike rider dies of injuries following collision: police

The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the pickup truck was shaken up, but not seriously hurt, police said.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.

— More to come

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagMotorcycle tagMotorcycle Crash tagMotorcycle Collision tagHighway 35 tagHwy 35 tagPontypool tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers