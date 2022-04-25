Motorcyclist injured following Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a pickup truck in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday night.
Around 9:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 35 just north of Waite Road near the village of Pontypool.
The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.
The driver of the pickup truck was shaken up, but not seriously hurt, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP.
