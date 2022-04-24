Menu

Crime

Man stole $400 from woman, maced and punched her: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 24, 2022 4:19 pm
Man wanted in Sexual Assault and Robbery investigation, Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue . View image in full screen
Man wanted in Sexual Assault and Robbery investigation, Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue . TPS/handout

Police are asking the public for help in an investigation of an alleged sexual assault and robbery in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said they are investigating an incident that took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. last Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect and victim met then in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

Police said the man and the women returned to her apartment, before the man allegedly demanded sex and money, threatening to spray her with mace if she did not comply.

She agreed and gave him $400. The man then sprayed her in the face and punched her, according to police.

Police have released an image of the suspect who they said was identified as John.

He is a white man between the ages of 40 and 45, between five-foot-six inches and five-foot-eight inches in height. Police said he is skinny with dark hair and a full beard.

At the time of the alleged assault, he was wearing a white or grey jacket with a black stripe on the shoulder and patch on the upper left arm. He had dark pants and grey boots.

Police are appealing for the public to help them identify the suspect.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
