Crime

Brampton man taken to hospital with gunshot wounds: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 24, 2022 10:01 am
Police on the scene of Baronwood Court. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of Baronwood Court. Global News

Police are investigating after a Brampton, Ont., man was taken to hospital following a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police said its intimate partner violence bureau was investigating the incident.

According to police, a man was taken to a local trauma centre suffering from gunshot wounds on Sunday. The injuries were described as “serious.”

In an update, police said the victim’s status was stable.

Police responded to a call around 3:44 a.m. Sunday night in the area of Baronwood Court, Brampton.

A woman was taken into custody and the investigation is continuing, Peel police said. There is not believed to be any threat to public safety and police are not seeking more suspects.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision' Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision
