Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ex Guantanamo detainee sues Canada over 14 year detention and torture

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2022 6:01 pm
Click to play video: 'White House says it is not sending Haiti migrants at U.S.-Mexico border to Guantanamo' White House says it is not sending Haiti migrants at U.S.-Mexico border to Guantanamo
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the Biden administration is not sending migrants from the U.S. southern border to Guantanamo, after news reports Wednesday said the Department of Homeland Security had issued a new contract to operate a migrant facility at Guantanamo for Haitian migrants massing at the U.S. border with Mexico – Sep 23, 2021

A former detainee of Guantanamo Bay is taking legal action against the Canadian government over its alleged role in his 14 years behind bars marked by torture and intimidation.

Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a Mauritanian who lived in Montreal for two months, launched a $35-million lawsuit Friday alleging that faulty intelligence provided by Canadian authorities contributed to his detention at the U.S. offshore military prison, where he said he suffered fierce beatings, sleep deprivation and sexual assault.

A statement of claim from Slahi, whose story became a best-selling memoir and Hollywood film, states that surveillance by Canada’s spy agency and police force was fed to his American interrogators. Eventually their “torture broke him down” and prompted a false confession about a plan to blow up the CN Tower, which he had never heard of, the court filings state.

READ MORE: ‘I thought I was going to die’: Guantanamo Bay prisoner details abuse in court testimony

Slahi, now a 51-year-old writer-in-residence at a Dutch theatre company, left Canada in 2000 after authorities with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the RCMP started questioning him about supposed ties to Ahmed Ressam, the so-called millennium bomber who planned to attack Los Angeles airport. The two had briefly had attended the same large mosque in Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

The Federal Court of Canada ruled in 2009 that Slahi, who was once a permanent resident, was not entitled to intelligence documents because he was neither a citizen nor subject to legal proceedings in Canada.

Trending Stories

The Attorney General of Canada has not yet filed a response to the allegations against CSIS and the RCMP, which did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Mustafa Farooq, head of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, said Canada’s alleged complicity in the torture of a Canadian resident stems from Islamophobic stereotypes, and that accountability is needed.

“The reality is that Mr. Mohamedou was in peril in part because he happened to be praying at a mosque, where he was at the wrong place in the wrong time and happened to come under the surveillance of the Canadian state,” Farooq said in a phone interview.

“Part of the reason that it’s so horrifying is that the Canadian government and Canadian national security administrations participated in having a man who had done nothing wrong tortured, that we knew about it, and that we tried to make sure Canadians never found out about it.”

Farooq drew comparisons to the cases of Maher Arar and Omar Khadr.

Arar, a Syrian-born Canadian, was detained in New York in September 2002 and shipped abroad by U.S. authorities, ending up in a dungeon-like Damascus prison. Under torture, he gave false confessions about involvement with al-Qaida. He agreed to a $10.5-million settlement and accepted an apology from then-prime minister Stephen Harper for “any role Canadian officials may have played” in the affair.

Story continues below advertisement

The case of Omar Khadr, a Canadian citizen who at the age of 15 was detained at Guantanamo Bay for 10 years for the wartime killing of a U.S. army sergeant in Afghanistan, culminated in a $10.5-million court settlement with the federal government in 2018.

Click to play video: 'Omar Khadr’s war crimes sentence expires' Omar Khadr’s war crimes sentence expires
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Prison tagCanadian Government tagtorture tagPrisoner tagGuantanamo tagMohamedou Ould Slahi tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers