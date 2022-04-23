Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Jury finds Regina man guilty of two first-degree murder charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2022 2:24 pm
Dillon Whitehawk View image in full screen
A Regina man has been found guilty of killing two people in separate drive-by shootings during a street gang war in the city in 2019. Dave Parsons / Viewer-Submitted

A Regina man has been found guilty of killing two people in separate drive-by shootings during a street gang war in the city in 2019.

Read more: Accused was ‘fall guy’ in shootings: defence

Dillon Ricky Whitehawk, 27, was found guilty of two first-degree murder charges at Regina’s Court of Queen Bench today by a jury who took nearly nine hours to deliberate over the course of two days, following a three-week trial.

Trending Stories

Whitehawk shot and killed Jordan Denton, 27, and Keenan Toto, 23 three weeks apart in late 2019.

The jury heard that Whitehawk targeted the men because they were wearing the rival colour red, and the killings helped advance his status within his gang.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence had argued Whitehawk didn’t pull the trigger, but was the fall guy for a group of people who were trying to save themselves.

Read more: Footage obtained from home security cameras shows Keenan Toto’s last moments

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Shooting tagRegina News tagFirst Degree Murder tagJustice tagGang tagPrairies taggang war tagDillon Whitehawk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers