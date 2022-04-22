Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five stories we want to share:

DTES musicians to showcase talent in inaugural 100 Block Rock concert

Kim Knighton will be one of 10 performers at the inaugural 100 Block Rock Live, an event showcasing musicians who live in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. The concert will include everything from rap to pop, with each artists getting time in the spotlight to perform original work.

The two-night festival, which is receiving funds from the City of Vancouver, will support 100 Block Rock’s second album, featuring musicians that otherwise wouldn’t get this kind of opportunity to perform.

B.C. woman sheds ‘happy tears’ as family arrives safely from Ukraine

Story continues below advertisement

A British Columbia woman is breathing a sigh of relief now that her niece and grandnephew have arrived in Canada after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“Last night I was able to sleep,” Michelle Petrusevich told Global News this week.

“Since this whole thing started haven’t been getting much sleep. This is like step one, okay they’re safe, at least they’re safe. But it’s not over.”

Petrusevich’s niece Lina Borets and her seven-year-old son Tymur arrived in Calgary on Tuesday, where they were greeted by tearful family members.

Hobbit-themed getaway in Okanagan highlands becomes coveted minibreak location

Somewhere between Middle Earth and the Okanagan, a popular spot to put up your bare feet and take a halfling-style break has gained a lot of attention.

Second Breakfast Hideaway, located 25 to 30 minutes east from Osoyoos in the Okanagan Highlands of B.C., is among the top 26 locations in the country for people to take a unique minibreak, according to recent Airbnb data.

‘I don’t want money to rule this store’: Nanaimo, B.C. thrift shop gives back

Since his thrift shop opened four years ago, owner Denis Bezeau told Global News the quality of donated items has reached new heights, allowing him to give more supplies and sales money to local charities, schools, groups and individuals in need.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they can’t afford it, they can have it if they really need it,” Bezeau said as customers trickled in on a Friday afternoon. “I don’t want money to rule this store, I want this to be a community.”

B.C. boy, 3, charms police in fun, heart-warming moment

In a heart-warming moment, police in B.C.’s Interior made a family’s day, charmed by a young boy they saw riding a motorized toy jeep.

Stefani Knapp of Revelstoke said her son Taven, three, wanted to bring his cousin a book just before bedtime. The cousin lives just down the street, so the pair set off to make their delivery.

During the short journey, an RCMP cruiser pulled up, which is when Knapp began recording the precious interaction.