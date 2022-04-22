Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. boy, 3, charms police in fun, heart-warming moment  

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 6:50 pm
Stefani Knapp said she and her son Taven were en route to bring a cousin a book on Tuesday evening when an RCMP cruiser pulled up. View image in full screen
Stefani Knapp said she and her son Taven were en route to bring a cousin a book on Tuesday evening when an RCMP cruiser pulled up. Facebook

In a heart-warming moment, police in B.C.’s Interior made a family’s day after a young boy riding a motorized toy Jeep charmed them.

Stefani Knapp of Revelstoke said her son Taven, 3, wanted to bring his cousin a book just before bedtime. The cousin lives just down the street, so off they went.

But during their short journey, an RCMP cruiser pulled up, which is when Knapp began recording the fun incident.

Click to play video: 'This Is BC: Local boy fundraises to save the cheetah from extinction' This Is BC: Local boy fundraises to save the cheetah from extinction
This Is BC: Local boy fundraises to save the cheetah from extinction – Nov 2, 2021

On a Facebook page, Knapp said Taven “charmed his way out of a speeding ticket.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Two amazing officers pulled over and chatted with us. They talked to Taven about his Jeep, they gave him stickers and even let him check out their car.”

14
B.C. boy, 3, charms police in fun, heart-warming moment   - image View image in gallery mode
Facebook
24
B.C. boy, 3, charms police in fun, heart-warming moment   - image View image in gallery mode
Facebook
34
B.C. boy, 3, charms police in fun, heart-warming moment   - image View image in gallery mode
44
B.C. boy, 3, charms police in fun, heart-warming moment   - image View image in gallery mode
Facebook

Knapp continued, saying “(Taven) pressed the sirens and turned the lights on. Neighbours started coming out of their houses (it was a little loud) to see what was going on … so many smiles from everyone.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. You two went above and beyond today and truly brought joy to my son, myself and our neighbourhood.”

Global News has reached out to Revelstoke RCMP for comment.

Click to play video: 'Ontario boy with cerebral palsy dons cape to help Toronto hospital raise funds' Ontario boy with cerebral palsy dons cape to help Toronto hospital raise funds
Ontario boy with cerebral palsy dons cape to help Toronto hospital raise funds – Mar 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagRevelstoke tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagBC Southern Interior tagRevelstoke RCMP tagboy charms police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers