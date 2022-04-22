B.C. boy, 3, charms police in fun, heart-warming moment  

Send this page to someone via email

In a heart-warming moment, police in B.C.’s Interior made a family’s day after a young boy riding a motorized toy Jeep charmed them.

Stefani Knapp of Revelstoke said her son Taven, 3, wanted to bring his cousin a book just before bedtime. The cousin lives just down the street, so off they went.

But during their short journey, an RCMP cruiser pulled up, which is when Knapp began recording the fun incident.

On a Facebook page, Knapp said Taven “charmed his way out of a speeding ticket.”

“Two amazing officers pulled over and chatted with us. They talked to Taven about his Jeep, they gave him stickers and even let him check out their car.”

Knapp continued, saying “(Taven) pressed the sirens and turned the lights on. Neighbours started coming out of their houses (it was a little loud) to see what was going on … so many smiles from everyone.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. You two went above and beyond today and truly brought joy to my son, myself and our neighbourhood.”

Global News has reached out to Revelstoke RCMP for comment.

