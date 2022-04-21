DTES musicians to showcase talent in inaugural 100 Block Rock concert

Send this page to someone via email

Kim Knighton has performed live on stage just once, and it was was 20 years ago.

Now, she’s getting ready ready for her first-ever solo gig this weekend.

“I’m happy, I’m grateful and yes I’m excited,” the singer, whose musical act is called Tangent Quo, told Global’s This is BC.

Knighton will be one of 10 performers playing their own songs at the inaugural 100 Block Rock Live, an event showcasing musicians who live in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The concert will include everything from rap to pop, to punk and folk, with artists are finally getting their moment in the spotlight.

The idea for a music project was born after hearing a great sax player performing on the street, explained organizer Eris Nyx.

“I was like my God, you need a record a deal.” Said Nyx.

“I could never find him again. But I was like, I’m going to get the project so I can go up to that guy again and go, you’re in the studio tomorrow. Let’s go.”

The two night festival, which is receiving funding support from the City of Vancouver, is in support of the project’s second album release featuring musicians that otherwise wouldn’t get this type of opportunity to be heard.

“Too many musicians and artists downtown are basically being passed over because of where we live,” Kevin King, singer for the band Cryonic ReGeneration, said.

“We’re so overlooked because of all the poverty and the drugs and all that.”

Tickets for the show at the Red Gate Art Society can be purchased online, as can a new album release.

It’s a moment many of these artists have been dreaming about for a very long time, some who came close to giving up hope that it would ever actually happen.

“It’s a lot faster pace than I thought something would happen, but I was always hoping something would happen,” Knighton said.

“It means maybe, that maybe I can be heard.”

