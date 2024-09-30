‘Not a dry eye’: Vancouver hospital staff help patient wed his bride, days before his death

Send this page to someone via email

Joshua Morven and Sarah Bright knew they wanted to get married.

They knew that even though Morven was sick in the intensive care unit at Vancouver General Hospital after undergoing a second double-lung transplant.

That’s when ICU staff stepped in to help make their day a memorable one and transform the ward into a wedding chapel.

“He just exudes happiness at that moment,” mom Carol Roberts told Global News.

“And as soon as he had seen his bride, he cried. And we all cried. There was not a dry eye in that room.”

Morven, 30, battled through an autoimmune disease and later two double-lung transplants, which his body eventually rejected.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Aug. 24, he was all smiles as he and his bride exchanged their vows.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s just something special about Josh, you know, he was never a ‘woe is me’ kind of guy,” Roberts said.

“He always had this smile regardless of what he was going through.”

0:58 Hospital throws wedding for heart-transplant patient

She added that the hospital staff took time out of their day to help prepare for the wedding.

“And they knew this was my son’s last moments on earth and they wanted to make him feel special,” she said.

Morven died six days later, on Aug. 30.

Roberts said she finds comfort in remembering the love and joy he shared with everyone on his wedding day.

“We felt the care. We felt the love from everyone. It was beautiful. He was the happiest he’s been in his life,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Roberts added her son’s story is an important one to remember about organ donation.

She said that thanks to the donations from others, she had two more years with her son and the chance to see him marry the love of his life.