41st Meewasin cleanup campaign now underway in Saskatoon

Natural spaces around Saskatoon’s riverbanks are about to look a little tidier.

Meewasin’s Clean Up Campaign kicked off Friday and runs through May 30.

The campaign encourages organizations, groups and individuals to safely pick up garbage with cleanup resources provided by Meewasin.

“I like the environment and I like living in a clean Saskatoon and it doesn’t bring me joy to see garbage lying around so I like to do what I can to help out,” volunteer Jill Oliver said.

Thousands of volunteers have participated over the years and in 2021 alone, 4,867 kg of litter were collected.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark applauds the volunteer turnout the campaign attracts.

“If you think of the impact thousands of people coming through one by one and picking up all the cigarette butts and now this year masks, we have discarded Tim Hortons cups, all the different stuff that builds up over the years, it’s huge,” Clark said.

“For the city to try and do that on our own or Meewasin to try and do that on our own would be very, very difficult.”

Volunteers can show up at the Meewasin Centre downtown to receive materials for picking up the garbage.

