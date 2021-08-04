Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 4 2021 8:13pm
01:21

Ottawa announces $130M for network of national urbal parks, including Meewasin Valley

On Tuesday the federal government announced up to $130.9 million to create a network of national urban parks in Canada.

Advertisement

Video Home