Meewasin Valley Authority awaits return of pelicans to the South Saskatchewan River

It’s a sign that spring has arrived in Saskatoon and summer is just around the corner — the arrival of the pelicans at the weir.

American white pelicans have been a sight on the South Saskatchewan River since the late 1970s and their arrival in April is a sure sign that spring is here.

When they arrive depends on the weather.

“They look out for the weather, just like we do,” said Andrea Lafond, chief executive of the Meewasin Valley Authority.

“So, it really does depend on how long we continue to trend with these +2, +3 temperatures on when they arrive.”

At one time, the pelicans were on the endangered species list, but not any longer.

“There’s been significant conservation efforts across North America focused on the pelican,” she said.

“In 1987, they were removed from the endangered species list, but they still are considered a protected bird species by our federal government.”

The pelicans that arrive in Saskatoon come from as far away as Guatemala and Mexico.

They nest at Redberry Lake and make a daily 160-kilometre trip to feed at the weir.

In conjunction with the return of the pelicans, Meewasin is running its popular Pelican Watch contest which typically has 6,000 people entering.

The earliest the pelicans have first been spotted is April 2 at 6:25 p.m. The latest arrival date is April 20 at 4:26 p.m.

“So, right to the minute is where you have to hit your guess,” she said.

The last day to get guesses in for the contest is March 25 at the Meewasin website.

