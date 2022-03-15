Menu

Canada

Meewasin Valley Authority awaits return of pelicans to the South Saskatchewan River

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Pelican Watch returns for another year' Pelican Watch returns for another year
WATCH: With the temperatures warming up, it's also the return of the Pelican Watch along the South Saskatchewan River. Meewasin Valley Authority CEO Andrea Lafond talks about when the birds could return.

It’s a sign that spring has arrived in Saskatoon and summer is just around the corner — the arrival of the pelicans at the weir.

American white pelicans have been a sight on the South Saskatchewan River since the late 1970s and their arrival in April is a sure sign that spring is here.

Read more: Sask. photographer’s wildlife photo named to top 10 in the world

When they arrive depends on the weather.

“They look out for the weather, just like we do,” said Andrea Lafond, chief executive of the Meewasin Valley Authority.

“So, it really does depend on how long we continue to trend with these +2, +3 temperatures on when they arrive.”

Story continues below advertisement

At one time, the pelicans were on the endangered species list, but not any longer.

“There’s been significant conservation efforts across North America focused on the pelican,” she said.

“In 1987, they were removed from the endangered species list, but they still are considered a protected bird species by our federal government.”

Read more: Wildlife rehabilitation calls for city to ban toxins that poison Saskatoon pigeons

The pelicans that arrive in Saskatoon come from as far away as Guatemala and Mexico.

They nest at Redberry Lake and make a daily 160-kilometre trip to feed at the weir.

In conjunction with the return of the pelicans, Meewasin is running its popular Pelican Watch contest which typically has 6,000 people entering.

The earliest the pelicans have first been spotted is April 2 at 6:25 p.m. The latest arrival date is April 20 at 4:26 p.m.

“So, right to the minute is where you have to hit your guess,” she said.

The last day to get guesses in for the contest is March 25 at the Meewasin website.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Meewasin consultations underway in pursuit of national urban park creation' Meewasin consultations underway in pursuit of national urban park creation
Meewasin consultations underway in pursuit of national urban park creation – Jan 12, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
