One arrested in motorcycle dangerous driving incident: Kingston police

A Kingston, Ont., man has been arrested in relation to a dangerous driving incident in the city’s west end, while police continue to look for another man.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Kingston police received a report of two motorcycles driving dangerously near the intersection of Bath and Gardiners roads.

Witnesses say the two bikes appeared to be racing westbound on Bath Road while cutting through traffic on the centre line.

When police arrived, they saw the two motorcycles driving east on Bath Road, and observed the bikes stunt driving with their front wheels off of the ground.

“Police caught up to the motorcycles, which were now stopped at a red light on Bath Road at the intersection of Gardiners Road,” says Kingston police in a press release.

“Upon police activating their emergency lights, both motorcycles then proceeded into the intersection, against the red light, and narrowly missed striking several motor vehicles that were travelling through the intersection.”

Police then turned off their emergency lights and witnessed the motorcycles speed off, weaving in and out of traffic.

Shortly after, officers saw one of the motorcycles being pushed along by a man, who was wearing recognizable clothes, toward an apartment building on Queen Mary Road.

Police say the man was trying to hide his motorcycle in a ditch near the building.

“At approximately 5:25 p.m., police arrested the accused for the serious driving offences he had committed,” says the release.

“A search incident to arrest revealed that the accused was in possession of a clear baggie containing a large quantity of a white powder substance suspected of being cocaine. Along with the drugs, the accused was also in possession of a quantity of Canadian currency.”

Joshua Cook, 46, was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the second rider, who was wearing a red jacket and driving a red sport-style motorcycle, to contact them at 613-549-4660.