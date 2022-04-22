Menu

Comments

Crime

Regina police seek public assistance to locate missing 18-year-old man

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 4:02 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
Regina Police Service are requesting for the public's help in locating an 18-year-old young man who is reported missing and is considered vulnerable. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

Police are looking for an 18-year-old young man from Regina who is considered a vulnerable person, with concern for his well-being.

Read more: Missing 51-year-old Regina man found dead

Missing is James Lund, described as five-foot-11, 130 pounds with a thin build and a fair complexion. He has light brown hair, blue eyes and has a tattoo of a star on his right wrist.

Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that Lund was known to be at the 800 block of Victoria Avenue in Regina around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Read more: Regina police request public’s help to locate missing 56-year-old man

“There is no evidence to suggest Lund has come to any harm, but he is considered a vulnerable person and there is concern for his well-being,” said RPS.

Police are asking if anyone has any information of Lund’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500, or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police seek missing 5-year-old boy from Red Earth First Nation' Police seek missing 5-year-old boy from Red Earth First Nation
Police seek missing 5-year-old boy from Red Earth First Nation
