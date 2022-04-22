Regina police seek public assistance to locate missing 18-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for an 18-year-old young man from Regina who is considered a vulnerable person, with concern for his well-being.

Missing is James Lund, described as five-foot-11, 130 pounds with a thin build and a fair complexion. He has light brown hair, blue eyes and has a tattoo of a star on his right wrist.

Regina Police Service (RPS) stated that Lund was known to be at the 800 block of Victoria Avenue in Regina around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

“There is no evidence to suggest Lund has come to any harm, but he is considered a vulnerable person and there is concern for his well-being,” said RPS.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking if anyone has any information of Lund’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500, or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:33 Police seek missing 5-year-old boy from Red Earth First Nation Police seek missing 5-year-old boy from Red Earth First Nation