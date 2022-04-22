Toronto police to provide update on drive-by shooting that injured 5 after evening prayers

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are scheduled to provide an update regarding a drive-by shooting that left five men injured last weekend.

The force said on April 16, at 1 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Police said a group of people had just finished their evening prayers and were gathering in a plaza parking lot while they decided where to get food.

Officers said the occupant of a vehicle drove by the group and shots were fired.

According to police, five men suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer previously said it was “too soon” to determine what the motive was, but said the force’s hate crimes unit was investigating.

In a previous statement, The Scarborough Muslim Association said it did not “have reason to believe” the incident was hate motivated.

“We believe it’s absolutely essential the suspect(s) be apprehended before we can begin to heal as a community,” the statement read.

Police are expected to provide an update on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

-with a file from Global News’ Isaac Callan