‘It was bananas’: Halifax business owner’s odd job lands Conan O’Brien appearance

A Halifax business owner says her “weird” job led to an appearance on a well-known podcast.

Lindsay MacPhee caught the attention of “Team Coco,” the makers of the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, after she applied to be featured in its fan segment.

She said she’s still trying to wrap her head around the whirlwind experience.

“It was insane. It was bananas,” she said.

MacPhee owns The Floatation Centre on King Street. The centre provides wellness services that claim to provide therapeutic and mental health benefits.

In one such service – known as floatation therapy – clients can relax in a private “float tank” filled with shallow water and Epsom salts.

MacPhee said she would often listen to the podcast at work. One of its regular segments involves interviews with O’Brien’s fans, including many with unique jobs or hobbies.

“I have a really weird, niche job too … when I tell people that I have to climb in these float tanks naked and clean them all out I thought, ‘That’s kind of a weird job to have,’” she said.

MacPhee decided to apply for the show. She got the invite on Tuesday night and recorded the podcast on Wednesday, which happened to be her 40th birthday.

O’Brien is best known for his long-running stints on late night talk shows. His nightly TBS show Conan ended in 2021.

MacPhee said the comedian was a “dreamboat” who made the interview fly by.

“I just felt like I was speaking to a friend,” she said. “My favourite thing to do in life is to laugh. And so I felt like I just had this wholesome 30 minutes of laughter with someone who I have on this celebrity pedestal.”

MacPhee said her interview with O’Brien will air sometime next month.