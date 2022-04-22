Menu

Canada

Youth advocate says N.B. should revisit decision to end COVID restrictions in schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'Some N.B. parents frustrated after province doesn’t bring back masking in schools' Some N.B. parents frustrated after province doesn’t bring back masking in schools
Some parents in New Brunswick are frustrated after the province decided to hold steady on the decision to drop masks in public schools. This is after 19 pediatricians called for masks to be reinstated. Nathalie Sturgeon has the story – Apr 5, 2022

New Brunswick’s child, youth and seniors’ advocate says the province should revisit its decision to lift the COVID-19 mask mandate in schools.

Kelly Lamrock made the comments in a report issued today, saying the government took the decision without providing the evidence, projections and measurements to justify it.

Read more: N.B. pediatricians call for masks back in schools, education minister says not his call

Lamrock says the government had relied on what other provinces were doing, adding that neither the chief medical officer of health nor the Department of Education explained the evidence behind the move to lift restrictions March 14.

He says the government should revisit its decision and put in place a plan to monitor student safety and staff absenteeism.

Read more: N.B. health minister defends lifting of masking rules

Lamrock says the government’s decisions should take into account the rights of children and be based on data.

He is also recommending the province create a strategy to increase the vaccination rate of children aged 5-11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
