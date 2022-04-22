Menu

Politics

City backs Waterdown long-term-care home expansion

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 22, 2022 9:56 am
Five hectares will be added to the urban area to accommodate the future expansion of Alexander Place, a long-term care facility on Parkside Dr. in Waterdown. View image in full screen
Five hectares will be added to the urban area to accommodate the future expansion of Alexander Place, a long-term care facility on Parkside Dr. in Waterdown. Wil Erskine / Global News

City councillors have agreed to allow for a one-off expansion of the urban boundary in Waterdown.

Five hectares will be added to the urban area to accommodate the future expansion of Alexander Place, a long-term care facility on Parkside Drive.

Read more: 256-bed long-term home planned for Hamilton’s west mountain brow

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, among those who voted last year to freeze the urban boundary, says the need for more retirement homes is evident throughout the city.

“I’ve always been on for fixing anomalies in the urban boundary,” Eisenberger says. Small adjustments, he adds, allow “for some of the things we want to be able to happen.”

In the case of Alexander Place, Eisenberger adds that “it just makes sense to add on to what’s already there.”

Read more: Hamilton councillors vote to hold the line on urban boundary

While Alexander Place’s future expansion onto rural lands received the blessing of councillors, the conversion requests of five other applicants hoping to build beyond the urban boundary were rejected during a meeting on Wednesday.

Coun. Judi Partridge, who represents Waterdown, applauded the advocacy of more than 65 residents who signed a petition in favour of the Alexander Place expansion, but opposed the other submissions.

Long-term Care tagWaterdown tagHamilton urban boundary tagHamilton long-term care tagHamilton sprawl tagAlexander Place tag

