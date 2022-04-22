Menu

Clothing, gas spending pushed retail sales up 0.1% in February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 9:53 am
Click to play video: 'How to save money as living costs surge' How to save money as living costs surge
Canada's soaring inflation is forcing many people to rethink the way they spend or borrow money. Global National's Dawna Friesen speaks with financial counsellor Pamela George on what people with debt should do; how you can offset the soaring costs of food and fuel; what you should do before borrowing money; and which options to avoid completely.

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.1 per cent to $59.9 billion in February as gains in sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores and gasoline stations were offset by lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

The agency says core retail sales – which exclude sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers – rose 1.4 per cent.

Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores gained 15.1 per cent for the month, while building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers rose 5.6 per cent. Sales at gasoline stations added 6.2 per cent.

Read more: Canadians spending 30% more than pre-COVID-19 levels despite inflation: report

Meanwhile, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 5.1 per cent, the largest drop for the group since a 6.2 per cent drop in December 2020.

In volume terms, retail sales were down 0.4 per cent in February.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its initial estimate for retail sales in March suggests a gain of 1.4 per cent for the month, but cautioned the figure will be revised.

Click to play video: 'Canadian economy to grow by 4.25 per cent in 2022: Bank of Canada' Canadian economy to grow by 4.25 per cent in 2022: Bank of Canada
Canadian economy to grow by 4.25 per cent in 2022: Bank of Canada – Apr 13, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
