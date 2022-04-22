Guelph Storm blanked 3-0 in Game 1 with Soo Greyhounds

The Guelph Storm could not find the back of the net on Thursday night as Tucker Tynan made 23 saves to lead the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 3-0 victory in Game 1 of the OHL’s western conference quarterfinals.
Tye Kartye scored twice while Ryan O’Rourke added a goal and an assist in front of a home crowd of a little more than 2,900 at the GFL Memorial Gardens.
Owen Bennett made 21 saves in the loss for Guelph.
After a scoreless first period, Kartye managed to get behind the Storm defence and slip one past Bennett to give the Greyhounds a 1-0 lead 2:15 into the second frame.
He then extended the lead at 13:19 of the second period when he snapped the puck over Bennett’s blocker while on a breakaway.
Less than a minute later, O’Rourke’s shot from the point found the back of the net to make 3-0 for the Soo.
Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Sault Ste. Marie. Larry Mellott will have the call live on 1460 CJOY.
The series then shifts to Guelph for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
