Train, semi truck and car involved in serious collision in Maple RIdge

Emergency crews were called to Maple Ridge Thursday evening for a serious collision involving a train, semi truck and car.
The collision happened at an area of tracks near 272 Street and Lougheed Highway.
BC Emergency Health Services said it was notified about a collision involving the three vehicles just before 5:45 p.m.
It said an air ambulance and two ground ambulances attended the scene, but could not provide an update on the number or severity of injuries involved.
Footage from the scene showed a vehicle crushed under the flat bed of a semi truck just to the side of the train crossing. Firefighters used extrication equipment to cut open the top of the vehicle.
A freight train was also stopped just down track.
Global News is seeking more information from multiple first responder agencies.
