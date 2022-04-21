Menu

Canada

Train, semi truck and car involved in serious collision in Maple RIdge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 10:00 pm
Emergency crews were called to a train crossing in Maple Ridge Thursday, where a vehicle was crushed under a semi truck. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to a train crossing in Maple Ridge Thursday, where a vehicle was crushed under a semi truck. Global News

Emergency crews were called to Maple Ridge Thursday evening for a serious collision involving a train, semi truck and car.

The collision happened at an area of tracks near 272 Street and Lougheed Highway.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was notified about a collision involving the three vehicles just before 5:45 p.m.

It said an air ambulance and two ground ambulances attended the scene, but could not provide an update on the number or severity of injuries involved.

Read more: Video captures train hitting semi-truck with driver still inside in Langley, B.C.

Footage from the scene showed a vehicle crushed under the flat bed of a semi truck just to the side of the train crossing. Firefighters used extrication equipment to cut open the top of the vehicle.

A freight train was also stopped just down track.

Read more: ‘Criminality’ difficult to prove in crash that killed B.C. toddler Ocean: police

Global News is seeking more information from multiple first responder agencies.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Video captures collision between train, truck in Langley' Video captures collision between train, truck in Langley
Video captures collision between train, truck in Langley – Apr 20, 2020
