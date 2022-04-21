Barge wedged in Fraser River channel near Knight Street bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s infamous English Bay barge has some company.

Marine crews were called to the northmost branch of the Fraser River’s north arm on Thursday to tend to a barge stuck near the Knight Street Bridge.

The red and white barge appears to have become wedged sideways into the channel, while a tugboat looks to have become grounded with its stern wedged under one end of the barge.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said it was aware of the incident, and that preliminary information suggested there were no injuries or environmental impacts.

A spokesperson for the port authority said until the incident was resolved, vessels could transit the area by going south of Mitchell Island.

The Canadian Coast Guard is also investigating.

0:52 City of Vancouver release English Bay barge removal details City of Vancouver release English Bay barge removal details – Feb 10, 2022