Canada

Barge wedged in Fraser River channel near Knight Street bridge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 9:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Barge becomes lodged in Fraser River channel' Barge becomes lodged in Fraser River channel
Marine crews were called to the northmost branch of the Fraser River’s north arm on Thursday to tend to a barge stuck near the Knight Street Bridge.

Vancouver’s infamous English Bay barge has some company.

Marine crews were called to the northmost branch of the Fraser River’s north arm on Thursday to tend to a barge stuck near the Knight Street Bridge.

The red and white barge appears to have become wedged sideways into the channel, while a tugboat looks to have become grounded with its stern wedged under one end of the barge.

Read more: English Bay barge to be broken down and removed in pieces

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said it was aware of the incident, and that preliminary information suggested there were no injuries or environmental impacts.

A spokesperson for the port authority said until the incident was resolved, vessels could transit the area by going south of Mitchell Island.

The Canadian Coast Guard is also investigating.

Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver release English Bay barge removal details' City of Vancouver release English Bay barge removal details
City of Vancouver release English Bay barge removal details – Feb 10, 2022

 

