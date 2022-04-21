Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CFL reschedules regular-season game between Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2022 8:06 pm
Edmonton Elks wide receiver Earnest Edwards (81) gets tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (5) and Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Damon Webb (24) during first half CFL football action in Regina, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks wide receiver Earnest Edwards (81) gets tackled by Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (5) and Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Damon Webb (24) during first half CFL football action in Regina, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

The CFL announced Thursday a regular-season game between the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders will be played a day earlier than originally scheduled.

The Elks were slated to host Saskatchewan on Aug. 14. That contest now will be played Aug. 13 and start at 10 p.m. ET.

READ MORE: Edmonton Elks sign defensive back drafted by New Orleans Saints in 2019

Click to play video: 'CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie talks spring combines, EE rebrand' CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie talks spring combines, EE rebrand
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie talks spring combines, EE rebrand – Mar 16, 2022

The CFL also announced the Saskatchewan-Toronto regular-season matchup July 16 in Wolfville, N.S., will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Later that day, the Ottawa Redblacks-Hamilton Tiger-Cats will kick off at 5 p.m. ET.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There were also time changes involving two exhibition contests.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders to hold training camp in Saskatoon for next 3 years

The Montreal Alouettes-Hamilton game May 28 has been updated to 7 p.m. ET, while the June 3 contest between the Ottawa and Montreal will kick off at 7 p.m.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagFootball tagEdmonton Elks tagCanadian Football League tagSaskatchewan Roughriders tagCanadian Football tagCFL Football tagElks football tagCFL game rescheduled tagFootball game rescheduled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers