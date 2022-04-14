Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks sign defensive back drafted by New Orleans Saints in 2019

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 7:49 pm
Hampton View image in full screen
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry, left, makes a catch as Rutgers defensive back Saquan Hampton defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Edmonton Elks announced a pair roster moves on Thursday, including the signing of a defensive back who was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The CFL club said it has agreed to terms with Saquan Hampton, who has appeared in five career NFL games with the Saints. He also played a game for the New York Jets in 2020.

The 26-year-old New Jersey native played for Rutgers University from 2015 to 2018 where he accumulated 177 tackles and 24 pass breakups, including five interceptions. He was named that team’s most valuable player in 2018.

Hampton, who is listed as six-foot-one and 209 pounds, was drafted 177th overall in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The other move the Elks announced Thursday was that the club has released 27-year-old wide receiver Darren Carrington who had only signed with the team earlier this year.

