Edmonton Elks and 630 CHED renew broadcast agreement

Send this page to someone via email

630 CHED and the Edmonton Elks have renewed their broadcast partnership, the two announced on Wednesday.

For 28 seasons, CHED has been the official broadcast partner of Edmonton’s football team.

“Hearing the green and gold on 630 CHED feels like home,” said Elks President and CEO Victor Cui. “Like thousands of loyal fans, I grew up listening to the legendary Bryan Hall, as he brought to life the moments that defined Edmonton gridiron greatness.”

Returning to the broadcast booth are play-by-play announcer Morley Scott and analyst Dave Campbell. The two are marking their 12th season with the green and gold.

“Morley Scott and Dave Campbell have built on 630 CHED’s tradition of excellence in the broadcast booth and are the perfect pair to bring our fans what promises to be an exciting 2022 season,” Cui said.

Story continues below advertisement

Sidelines reporter Brenden Escott is also returning, but now will head upstairs to the booth to host the 90-minute pre- and post-game shows as well.

“The Elks are an integral part of the sports scene in Edmonton,” John Vos, regional program director for Corus Radio in Alberta said. “With the Elks’ deep ties to the community, our continued broadcast partnership is a natural fit for 630 CHED.”

630 CHED’s Edmonton Elks coverage starts with the pre-season opener on May 27 as the green and gold heads to Winnipeg to take on the Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers.

The regular season opens for the Elks in Vancouver as they visit the B.C. Lions. The Elks will be on home turf for the first time in the regular season on June 18 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders come to Edmonton.

Advertisement